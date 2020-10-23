Ella Marks



May 9, 1929 - October 14, 2020



On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, Dr. Ella Graham Massie Marks, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend and gifted psychologist, passed peacefully and lovingly into God's arms.



She was 91. Born in 1929, in Lynchburg, Virginia, she was raised with four brothers on Lone Jack Farm. She attended Randolph-Macon Woman's College before moving to New York City in 1947 where she studied ballet, danced professionally, and met the internationally acclaimed ballet teacher Margaret Craske, who became her lifelong mentor and introduced her to the spiritual master Meher Baba.



In 1953, Ella married the Reverend Peter Alexander Marks, and eventually had four children. While raising her children, Ella finished her bachelor's degree in 1970 at Sarah Lawrence College, and later earned a Masters in Science and Social Work from Simmons College in Boston in 1976. After moving to Minnesota with her husband, she worked as a clinical social worker while earning her doctorate in clinical psychology from the Minnesota School of Professional Psychology in 1997.



In 2003, she moved to Guilford, Connecticut, where she opened a private practice. She retired in 2015 at the age of 85. Ella is survived by her children Viola (née Wyatt) Marks-Kelly (husband Matt Kelly), Alexandra Marks (husband Martin Sheridan), Dr. Peter Marks (wife Jenifer McShane) and Susan Marks (wife Linda Purdy), her grandsons Owen Marks and James Marks, her brother Dr. William Massie, her sister-in-law Bobbie Massie, and many loving nieces and nephews.



Ella lived a life of service which she quietly aspired to be a practical example of Meher Baba's message of love and truth. Because of COVID, a small, private service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Guilford, CT on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Gifts of remembrance may be sent to: Meher Spiritual Center, 10200 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 or The Connecticut Hospice, Inc. 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.



Hawley Lincoln Memorial



Guilford, CT



Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 23, 2020.