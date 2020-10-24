Sandra Jackson Fay
October 22, 2020
Sandra Jackson Fay went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was the wife of Ronald Fay.
Mrs. Fay was born in Campbell County, July 24, 1949, a daughter of the late Charlie Ray Jackson and Thelsie Rice Jackson. She was a long-time member of Edge Baptist Church, and began her working career at Nationwide in Lynchburg, then moved to Midlothian, to pursue further job opportunities at Virginia Power and Circuit City. Upon retiring, she moved back to her home place in Gladys.
Sandra loved life, the outdoors, was very fond of her pets and never turned an animal away. She made sure they were taken care of no matter the weather or how bad she felt. Sandra's life would seem too short to many, but those who knew her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity in which one lives. Her smile, her feistiness and how strong she remained through her illness will forever remain in our hearts and she will be missed tremendously.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sisters, Jennie Jackson Waller, Sterling Frances Jackson, both of Rustburg, Laura Jackson Phelps of Bedford; one brother, Charlie Lewis Jackson (Georgia) of Waynesboro; numerous nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Salee and Donna Sellers.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 by the Dr. Jerry Jordan and the Rev. Ken Jenkins. Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the current situation with the Covid virus, the family is requesting that everyone please wear a mask and social distance.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Campbell County Animal Control, 1400 Edley Place, Lynchburg, VA 24502 or Centra Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center at Centra Foundation, 1920 Atherholt Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24501.
Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 24, 2020.