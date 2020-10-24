Wiley Herbert Smith
Wiley Herbert Smith, 82, of Hummingbird Lane, Spout Spring, VA died Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was the husband of Lois Ann Shaner Smith.
Born in Appomattox County, on July 31, 1938, he was the son of the late Sallie Mable Guill and John Andrew Smith, Sr. He was a member of Thomas Terrace Baptist Church. Wiley was a retired driver for Wilson Trucking Co. for 41 ½ years and served in the National Guard from 1958 until 1963.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Darrell Lynn Smith (Pam) of Spout Spring; a daughter, Lori Ann Smith Pickeral (Stephen) of Concord; six grandchildren, Cody, Haley, Justin, Katlynn, Jake, and Ivy; four great-grandchildren, A. J., Hadleigh, Myles, and Molly; a brother, Moses W. "Dick" Smith of Spout Spring; and a sister, Reva S. Cruise of Glen Burnie, MD.
He was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Edward Smith and 12 brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, October 26, 2020, at Thomas Terrace Baptist Church by Pastor Mark Grooms. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Those wishing to make memorials please consider Thomas Terrace Baptist Church, PO Box 965, Concord, VA 24538.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 24, 2020.