Edna Mae Davidson



Edna Mae Davidson, was born to the late Vermont and Charlie Davidson and the late Cyril Brown in Campbell County, Va., in Lynchburg on July 5, 1940. She made her transition from Earth on the 14th day of October, 2020. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers Charlie and Theodore Davidson.



At the age of 13 years old, she accepted Christ and joined the Mt. Peeler Baptist Church.



Edna was educated in Campbell County and attended Rustburg High School.



She was united in marriage to the late Adolphus Cox Jr. and to that union their son, Ralph Edwin Cox was born.



After moving to Washington, DC., she married the late Grover Theodore Lee, Sr. She also joined the first Baptist Church in 2000.



Left to cherish her memory is her devoted and loving son, Ralph Edwin Cox; a loving grandson, Scott Cox; two great-grand children; seven step- children; Connie, Darlene, Pamela, Grover Jr., Anthony and Malcom Curtis; God-daughter, Kasi Cage, three devoted sisters; Eleanor Bolling, Gladys Lamberth and Sadie Davidson. Sister-in-law, Gloria Davidson. Also left is a devoted niece Brendlyn Hammond, devoted friend Clarence Buddy Moore and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and -in laws.



A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Archer Creek Cemetery. Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home is assisting the family. 434-846-1337



Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 24, 2020.