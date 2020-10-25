Irven Willard Jones
October 13, 1942 - October 12, 2020
Irven W. Jones, age 77, died peacefully in his wife's arms on October 12, 2020 at their home in Staunton VA. The lord called him home and he certainly had a wonderful birthday celebration.
Born on October 13, 1942 in McLean VA to Lusher Horace Jones and Lucy Mae Jones. Irven was a kind, gentle soul who was loved by many. He was passionate about Christ and enjoyed his church family. Irv retired after years of service in the retail industry as a manager. He was happily married to JoAnn Lloyd Jones, his partner and best friend in life for the past twenty three years.
Irven is survived by his wife, his son's Dwayne, Kenneth and Chadwin Jones, his children through marriage Trish, Billy and Rocky Davis, 12 grandchildren, and siblings Gladys, Bobby, Douglas and Jerry.
Besides spending time with his family and friends. Irv had a creative passion with gardening, flower arrangements and wood working. He volunteered for years coaching his boys in basketball. He was a supportive father, an example of hard work and inspired his family. Irv touched many lives with his kindness and passion for life.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on November 7th at 12 pm at the Middlebrook Church of God located at 252 Middlebrook Rd., Middlebrook VA 24459. To express condolences visit www.dignitymemorial.com
. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society
.
Reynolds Hamerick Funeral Home
18 W Frederick St, Staunton VA 24401
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 25, 2020.