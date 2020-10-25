Frankie Doss HardwickFrankie Doss Hardwick, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was the devoted wife of Carl Dean Hardwick for 56 years, and a loving mother to her son, Steve. Born October 25, 1938, in Appomattox, she was the daughter of the late Abbitt Delaware Doss and Lucille Ferguson Doss.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Abbit Wayne Doss and Jackson Delaware Doss Sr. Frankie is survived by her husband Carl Dean Hardwick, her son Steven Louis Hardwick (Evelyn) of Richmond, and her sister Loretta Doss Layne of Appomattox.Frankie was a 1963 graduate of Lynchburg College (now University of Lynchburg) and earned her M.Ed. in 1971. She was a teacher with Lynchburg City Schools and retired after 26 years of service. Frankie was an exceptional athlete, and in 2019 she was inducted into the Appomattox Scholastic Sports Hall of Fame for her achievements playing basketball for the Appomattox County High School Raiders. She enjoyed attending sporting events and taking trips with her husband, where she often found the artwork that filled her home.Frankie loved playing the piano, and her talent was a source of happiness to all that heard her play. She found great joy in simply spending time with her husband and son. Frankie was a member of Chestnut Hill Methodist Church.