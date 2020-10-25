Naomi Brooks Smith
Naomi Vine Brooks Smith, age 90 of Lynchburg, widow of Ernest Thomasson "Tommy" Smith, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
She was born on Sunday, August 24, 1930, in Lynchburg, daughter of the late William Emmitt Brooks and the late Dorothy Bell Mayberry Brooks Witt.
Naomi was a lifelong member of College Hill Baptist Church where she served as deaconess and church historian, but most importantly, it is where she married the love of her life Ernest Thomasson "Tommy" Smith on June 6, 1953.
She was a dedicated loving wife and mother who was very proud of her role as a housewife who kept a clean and spotless house, despite the efforts of her 2 children to create a mess at every opportunity. As with all good housewives, she prepared the family meals, having them on the table, on time every day and all the family was expected to be there together.
Once the meal and conversation were done, she had a routine of getting the table cleared, the dishes washed and the kitchen would be taken back to its original spotless condition. Naomi did not want any help with this routine and did not mind telling you that you would just be in the way.
Let me get it done.
Naomi learned to play the piano at an early age and enjoyed playing until late in her life when arthritis in her hands just made it too difficult to continue playing. She played for her Sunday school class and later played for her husband's Sunday school class, The Fellowship Bible Class at College Hill Baptist Church. During her life she also enjoyed playing for the Singing Group known as the New Life Singers but her favorite time was when she played duos with the late Harold Wright, with her on the piano and he on the organ. They were a truly great combination together that everyone enjoyed listening to. She instilled her love of music in her children, who both learned to play the piano. Angela really took to it, Anthony not so much, but he did learn.
She was an expert at getting things done on time and on task such as, getting her daughter to her dance lessons and her son to all of his sports events. She would then stay to watch the games but always still made it home to get those meals on the table on time.
She was an avid supporter of Firefighters, having both a husband and son who both retired from the Lynchburg Fire Department. She understood the sacrifices that a fireman's family must make with the time away from home that was required to do their job and keep others in the community safe. She also understood the 2nd and 3rd jobs that were sometimes required in order to provide for his family. When the time presented itself, she was not bashful in letting a local elected official know how hard it was to make ends meet on the meager pay that firefighters got, but she did make it work by always shopping for the best price and used her upbringing during the depression as a guide by "not letting anything go to waste" while still making a comfortable and pleasant home for her family.
Naomi was as great of a grandmother as she was a mother. Her two grandsons could not have wanted for any better grandmother. They also experienced her desire for them to take music lessons and received the love and guidance that only a grandmother can give. Just as with her son, she never missed their games and sporting matches even after she lost their grandfather in 2008.
She is survived by a son, Anthony Vern Smith and wife Sharon; a daughter, Angela Vine Smith Price; two grandsons, James Stephen Price Jr. and wife Blair and Eric Thomasson Price and wife, Allison; two great granddaughters, Carleigh Ann Price (born on August 24) and Caroline Rae Price.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery with Dr. Derik Hamby officiating.
When attending services, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of Runk and Pratt Memory Care of Forest for the special care and love they showed our mother.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, Va., 22102.
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 25, 2020.