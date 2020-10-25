Burton F. Giles
November 4, 1923 - October 22, 2020
Burton F. Giles, 96, of Rustburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Appomattox Health and Rehab Center.
Born November 4, 1923 in Greenfield, Mass., he was the son of the late Frederic A. Giles and the late Mabel T. Giles. He grew up in Cummington, Mass.
Burt graduated from North Hampton High School. After moving to Miami, Fla. in the 50's, Burt attended the Fire College and joined the Miami Dade Fire Department. He was a proud fireman and later became an Inspector until his retirement. He was a member of First Christian Church in Arcadia and attended Mountain View Church of God in Lynchburg. He was involved in several organizations including Craigs RV Park Association where he served as president and treasurer. He and Margaret spent ten years as volunteers at DeSoto Memorial Hospital.
In 1974, Burt and Margaret began to fulfill their dreams of traveling the USA and Canada. They purchased an RV and began their love of adventure and history. For 18 years they hiked canyons, visited National Parks, state capitols, and made a remarkable trip to Alaska. Burt's love of photography produced a great collection of slides which he proudly shared with others.
An avid sports lover like his dad, he played baseball and basketball at North Hampton High. Burt began his love for collecting postage stamps from his childhood friend, "Puff" Porter. Burt always knew God had a plan for his life, especially when in 1976 he and Margaret were spared in the Loveland, Colo., Estes Park Flood. Losing all their possessions, they began again.
A great storyteller and quick with a joke, Burt kept his family and friends entertained.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Margaret; two sisters, Joyce Roberge and Kathleen Rider; and a dear daughter-in-law, Connie Giles. He is survived by a son, Bruce Giles; a daughter, Linda Starling (Jay); eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private memorial service for Burt at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Appomattox for their love and care to our parents.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 25, 2020.