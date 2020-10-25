Menu
Jean Beaushaw Mills
1931 - 2020
BORN
January 21, 1931
DIED
October 23, 2020
Jean Beaushaw Mills

D. Jean Beaushaw Mills, 89, of Dreaming Creek Road, Concord, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at Fairmont Crossing Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Garnett Arley Albert Mills, Sr.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, on January 21, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Doris Ackron Kallstrom and the late Frederick Beaushaw. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Jean was a retired teacher with the Appomattox County School system.

She is survived by a son, Thomas Mills of Madison Heights; two daughters and sons-in-law, Sally and Greg Tyree of Madison Heights and Dinah and Oscar Babb of Franklin City; son-in-law, Paul Allen; daughter-in-law, Laura Mills both of Concord; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; special friends, Shirley Eye and Freda Layne; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jeanene M. Allen; a son, Garnett A. Mills, Jr.; a grandson, Jeremy A. Tyree; and a brother, Jack Beaushaw.

A private memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Jean.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials donations to Concord Rescue Squad, PO Box 48, Concord, VA 24538 or Trinity UMC Building Fund, 4901 Oakville Road, Appomattox, Va., 24522.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Fairmont Crossing for their care of Jean.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Mrs Mills was my 6th grade teacher in 1982. She was tough but loving. In the 90s I had the privilege to conduct my practicum under her and shared with her how much I loved her classroom & how she shaped my teaching philosophy. She was impactful and planted seeds in me that arrived into my own educational journey.
Sandie Ayers Brown
Student
October 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
nancy Doss
October 24, 2020
Fond memories of Mrs. Mills as a teacher many years ago. Sympathy to her family.
Margie L. Coleman
Student
October 24, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends.
Kim Horton
October 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for comfort and peace.
Kelly Jamerson
October 24, 2020