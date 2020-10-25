Jean Beaushaw Mills
D. Jean Beaushaw Mills, 89, of Dreaming Creek Road, Concord, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at Fairmont Crossing Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Garnett Arley Albert Mills, Sr.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, on January 21, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Doris Ackron Kallstrom and the late Frederick Beaushaw. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Jean was a retired teacher with the Appomattox County School system.
She is survived by a son, Thomas Mills of Madison Heights; two daughters and sons-in-law, Sally and Greg Tyree of Madison Heights and Dinah and Oscar Babb of Franklin City; son-in-law, Paul Allen; daughter-in-law, Laura Mills both of Concord; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; special friends, Shirley Eye and Freda Layne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jeanene M. Allen; a son, Garnett A. Mills, Jr.; a grandson, Jeremy A. Tyree; and a brother, Jack Beaushaw.
A private memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Jean.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials donations to Concord Rescue Squad, PO Box 48, Concord, VA 24538 or Trinity UMC Building Fund, 4901 Oakville Road, Appomattox, Va., 24522.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Fairmont Crossing for their care of Jean.
