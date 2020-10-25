Henry Lovelace Sr.
July 8, 1935 - October 23, 2020
Deacon Henry Lovelace Sr., of Lynchburg, Va., entered into eternal rest after a blessed 85 years of life on the morning of Friday, October 23, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Henry was born on July 8, 1935, to the late Ustler Lovelace and Cereen Graves Lovelace. He was also preceded in death by three sisters: Victoria Patrick, Mary Stephens, and Carrie McDowell; and three brothers: Richard Lovelace, Hezekiah Lovelace, and Joseph Lovelace.
Henry adored his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife of 65 years, Doris Lovelace, and their children: Henry Jr. (Alveta), Faye Jenkins (Al Jr.), and Cynthia Parrish (Vernon); six grandchildren: Ameka Cruz (Scott) of Greer, SC, Henry III (Tiffany) of Long Island, NY, Ceadrix Hamlett (Jada) of Chesapeake, VA, Tiana Ellis (Dwayne) of Lynchburg, Vernon Parrish, Jr of Madison Heights, VA, and Al Jenkins, III of Lynchburg; along with 9 great-grandchildren, one sister, Margaret Jennings, a brother, Melvin Lovelace (Janice), the extended family of the late Lydia Ward Lovelace, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Henry worked for decades at the Lynchburg Foundry and retired from there after 37 years of service. One of his favorite places to go was the bowling alley and he was extremely proud to have bowled two perfect games with a score of 300. Above all, he loved the Lord and was raised in First Saint Paul Baptist Church of Rustburg, Va., where he joined at an early age. Later on, in his adult life, he became a member of Pilot Mountain Baptist Church of Concord, Va.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Pilot Mountain Baptist Church. Family members will receive family and friends at Tharp Funeral Home from 11 until 12 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, gifts of remembrance can be sent to Pilot Mountain Baptist Church, Concord, Va., or to the Diabetes Foundation.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to all the nurses and doctors on the Oncology Unit at Lynchburg General Hospital and Lynchburg Dialysis.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 25, 2020.