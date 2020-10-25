Menu
Ellen Smith Costan
Ellen Smith Costan, of Forest, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and caring friend.

She is survived by her husband, Arthur G. Costan; a daughter Lara K. Mason, a son, K. Marshall Costan and her grandson, Jay A. Powell.

Born in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of the late Edward Marshall Smith Jr. and Kathryn Steppe Smith. She was a retired teacher with the Lynchburg City Public Schools; community volunteer and a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Her greatest treasure was her grandson, Jay.

She described herself as "a straight up home body, if you have a dollar, there's plenty to share. Soar with reading, enjoy a child's laugh, get joy by giving joy away and be kind, kindness always comes back like a boomerang."

Per her request, at this time their will be no funeral service or visitation.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider the United Way of Central Virginia or the Lynchburg Humane Society.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcrremation.com

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 25, 2020.
