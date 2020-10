Jerome Robert BethelJerome Robert Bethel, 67, of Amherst passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was the husband of Donna Bethel.Born in Lynchburg on August 18, 1953 he was a son of the late Robert Bethel and Ruby Bethel. Jerome was a retired owner operator of Bethel Welding and a member of Popular United Methodist Church. He was an avid fisherman and sportsman who loved fishing, hunting and his lake family.He was predeceased by a daughter, Stephanie Bethel.In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Jeremy Bethel of Amherst; a stepson, Brandon Franklin of Amherst; three siblings, Carrie Davila and her husband, Jose of Monroe, Beth Pierce and her husband, Richard of Palmyra and Roberta Mays of Amherst; and Papa to Haley and Brandon "Little Man" Franklin.A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Jeremy Day officiating. Burial will follow in Amherst Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel.In lieu of flowers family asked that you consider donating to the Amherst Humane Society or a local charity of your choice.To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.