Jessie Lane Dyson
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
Jessie Lane Dyson

August 11, 1927 - October 25, 2020

Jessie Lane Dyson, 93, of Amherst, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was the wife of the late George Harold "Buck" Dyson for 59 years.

Jessie was born on August 11, 1927 in Richmond, Va., to the late Robert Wesley Lane and the late Lizzie Lane.

She is survived by her children Franklin Lane (Betty Lou) and Gayle Dyson Robey (Ted); her grandchildren: Franklin Lane II, Ginny Leigh Blevins (Allan), Stephen Ford Helms (Claudia), Scott William Helms (Brighid), Sarah Elizabeth Robey, and Kyle Jacob Robey; her great-grandchildren: Conner, Paisley, and one on the way; a sister, Doris McDearmon; a special niece, Jean Sharp; and many other nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
