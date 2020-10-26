Virginia Dare Hatter MassieJune 22, 1928 - October 24, 2020Virginia Dare Hatter Massie, 92, of Lowesville, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Born in Nelson County, June 22, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Tillie and Ethel Letitia Campbell Hatter.Virginia had been a nurse's aide for the Central Virginia Training School until retirement, and was a member of Evergreen Christian Church. She had a gift for cooking and baking that she loved to share with others, often serving up a slice of cake and a cup of coffee with a smile. No one left her house hungry, and if they did it was "their own fault". Above all, her family was the center of who she was. She loved and helped raise her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, mentoring and teaching, but most of all, loving.She is survived by two daughters, Virginia Thompson of Lowesville, and Carolyn Pendleton of Roseland; four grandchildren, Penny Reese, Tamatha Meade, Keith Pendleton, and Wendell Thompson; 14 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Durwood Massie; her brother, Walter Hatter, and three sisters, Carrie Ashley, Hattie Ashley, and Nannie Marsh.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Centra Hospice for all their loving care and support shown to their loved one, and to her great-grandchildren, Shane Shelton and Melissa Shelton, for their love, care and willingness to help.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home by the Rev. Doug Turner with burial to follow in Jonesboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.P.O. Box 10 Roseland, VA 22967