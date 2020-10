Gearldine HamlettGearldine Hamlett, 63, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Lynchburg General Hospital.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Bishop Higgins officiating. The interment will be in the Pilot Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.