Terry Lewis Severson
Terry Lewis Severson, age 56, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
He was born in Asheville, N.C. on February 15, 1964, son of Lewis I. Severson and Brenda S. Bartley.
Terry was preceded in death by two brothers, Jeff and Jason Severson as well as his stepfather, Bobby Bartley.
He was an outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, kayaking, and his chickens. He also enjoyed working on cars and was so good at repairing them that he was known as "straight magic" with cars.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, TJ Severson; two stepsisters, Debbie Dowdy and husband, Ray and Candy Ewers and husband, Jimmy; his girlfriend, Audrey Myers; and a sister-in-love, Staci Ludwig.
Services will be held at a later date.
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 26, 2020.