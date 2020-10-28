Maxine Ferguson Sharp
Maxine Ferguson Sharp went to be with her Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home.
Born in Appomattox County, on September 2, 1932. She was a daughter of the late Lula Phelps and Jesse Edward Ferguson. Maxine was a member of Bible Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her church and was faithful to both before her battle with Alzheimer's disease. Anyone who sat close to her in church could always hear her finishing the Pastors scripture reading with him. Maxine loved to sing hymns and would be heard making a joyful noise in church and at her Kitchen where she would often sing with her caregivers.
Maxine graduated from ACHS, then worked at the Garment factory for a few years before marrying the late Roy Sharp and then devoting her life to him and their children.
She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl S. Harvey and husband, Donald of Appomattox; two sons, Gerald W. Sharp and wife, Carolyn of Lynchburg and Larry S. Sharp of Appomattox; three grandsons, Justin Harvey and wife, Shana, Logan Harvey and wife, Megan and Brandon Sharp; one step-granddaughter, Morgan Russell; two great-grandchildren, Pierson Harvey and Laikan Harvey; two sisters, Inez Carter and JoAnn Beverly; one brother, William Clark Ferguson and wife, Bee Bee; and a sister-in-law, Sylvia Ferguson.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Jesse Carroll Ferguson.
A celebration of Maxine's life will be held 2 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church with Rev. Johnathan Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery.
The family will receive friend at Maxine's residence.
The family would like to thank Farmville Hospice Diann Pickett and Daisy Green for their care.
A very special thank you to Kim Pannell, Nancy Green and Debbie Dudley for their unconditional love and compassion for their mom during her illness.
In lieu of flowers pleas consider memorial donations be made to Bible Baptist Church, PO Box 2014, Appomattox, VA 24522.
