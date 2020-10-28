Dear Cheryl & Family, My prayers are with you all for God's strength and comfoet. I am sad but also rejoicing in your mama's exemplary life. Would that we all could live as loving, pure and faithful a life as she. She is healed now and with her Lord, who is saying, "Well done!" Once you met Maxine you could never forget her, nor she you. I shall always remember her smile and the way she made everyone feel welcome and accepted. Wonderful memories will soon flood your soul and replace the pain. Love and blessings to all.

Susan & Ricky

