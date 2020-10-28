Menu
Maxine Ferguson Sharp
1932 - 2020
BORN
September 2, 1932
DIED
October 26, 2020
Maxine Ferguson Sharp

Maxine Ferguson Sharp went to be with her Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home.

Born in Appomattox County, on September 2, 1932. She was a daughter of the late Lula Phelps and Jesse Edward Ferguson. Maxine was a member of Bible Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her church and was faithful to both before her battle with Alzheimer's disease. Anyone who sat close to her in church could always hear her finishing the Pastors scripture reading with him. Maxine loved to sing hymns and would be heard making a joyful noise in church and at her Kitchen where she would often sing with her caregivers.

Maxine graduated from ACHS, then worked at the Garment factory for a few years before marrying the late Roy Sharp and then devoting her life to him and their children.

She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl S. Harvey and husband, Donald of Appomattox; two sons, Gerald W. Sharp and wife, Carolyn of Lynchburg and Larry S. Sharp of Appomattox; three grandsons, Justin Harvey and wife, Shana, Logan Harvey and wife, Megan and Brandon Sharp; one step-granddaughter, Morgan Russell; two great-grandchildren, Pierson Harvey and Laikan Harvey; two sisters, Inez Carter and JoAnn Beverly; one brother, William Clark Ferguson and wife, Bee Bee; and a sister-in-law, Sylvia Ferguson.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Jesse Carroll Ferguson.

A celebration of Maxine's life will be held 2 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church with Rev. Johnathan Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery.

The family will receive friend at Maxine's residence.

The family would like to thank Farmville Hospice Diann Pickett and Daisy Green for their care.

A very special thank you to Kim Pannell, Nancy Green and Debbie Dudley for their unconditional love and compassion for their mom during her illness.

In lieu of flowers pleas consider memorial donations be made to Bible Baptist Church, PO Box 2014, Appomattox, VA 24522.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Bible Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
My prayers for your comfort and peace during this time of sorrow. Mrs. Sharp was a kind and Godly woman.
Kelly Jamerson
October 27, 2020
Cheryl, My sympathies to you and your family. May God bless you during your time of grief.
Carolyn Richardson
October 27, 2020
Maxine Sharp, great lady. Always a smile and so sweet to my Mom and Dad.
Barbara Mullins
Friend
October 27, 2020
Dear Cheryl & Family, My prayers are with you all for God's strength and comfoet. I am sad but also rejoicing in your mama's exemplary life. Would that we all could live as loving, pure and faithful a life as she. She is healed now and with her Lord, who is saying, "Well done!" Once you met Maxine you could never forget her, nor she you. I shall always remember her smile and the way she made everyone feel welcome and accepted. Wonderful memories will soon flood your soul and replace the pain. Love and blessings to all.
Susan & Ricky
Susan Jones
Friend
October 27, 2020
Cheryl, Donald & Family,
We are so sorry to hear of the loss of your Mom. She was a sweet lady who always had a smile on her face. May your fond memories of her bring you comfort in the difficult days ahead. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Friend
October 27, 2020
I always loved aunt Maxine. She was quite a character. One of a kind. I'm sorry for your loss Cheryl, Gerald and Larry.
Jeff Ferguson
Family
October 27, 2020