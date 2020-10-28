Nicole Erin MeischkerNicole Erin Meischker, 50, of Rustburg, passed away, Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Lynchburg General Hospital.Born January 3, 1970, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of Thomas George and Lynne Perry Meischker of Lynchburg.Nicole is survived by her son, Kristofer Pribble of Lynchburg; a sister, Robin Bise of Knoxville, TN and a grandchild, Ava Elaine Pribble. Nicole is also survived by her boyfriend, Steven Elder of Rustburg.In keeping with Nicole's wishes, no services will be held.Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving Nicole's family.