Sam "Pete" Christian
Sam "Pete" Christian of Madison Heights died Monday, October 26, 2020.

Pete is survived by his wife of 67 years, Fay Mayberry Christian, and his children, daughter Gail Vance and son Tom Christian and his wife, Kristen Tatlock. Pete is also survived by four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Loyd Christian; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved friends Sheila and Ronnie Kitchen.

Pete was born on December 23, 1933, in Bedford County, the son of the late Norvell Grady Christian and Esther Pearl Mays Christian. In addition to his parents, Pete was predeceased by six brothers and one sister.

Pete worked for many years at various Lynchburg manufacturing companies including Glamorgan, where he served as President of the steelworkers union, Simplimatic Engineering, and Lynchburg Steel. He retired from Holiday Inn, where he worked in maintenance.

A celebration of Pete's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Whitten Monelison Chapel. The family will receive visitors one hour before the service. Interment will follow the service at Fort Hill Memorial Park Lower Mausoleum. Due to current health concerns, those attending should wear masks and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Pete's memory to Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway, P. O. Box 20986, Roanoke, VA 24018, www.friendsbrp.org/membership-giving/donate/, or Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 29, 2020.
