June Anderson Jakobowski
June Anderson Jakobowski

June Anderson Jakobowski, 89, of Forest, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert Jakobowski.

Born in Schenectady, N.Y. on February 4, 1931, she was a daughter of the late William Anderson and Sarah Anderson. She retired from Babcock and Wilcox with 18 years of service was a founding member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and volunteered at Thomas Jefferson's Popular Forest for 25 years. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, William Anderson Jr. and Elizabeth Murray.

She is survived by her children, Julia Bryan and her husband, Stephen, of Forest, Loretta Bumgarner of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Robert Jakobowski Jr. and his wife, Carolyn, of Lewisville, N.C.; her grandchildren, Heather and B.J. Poindexter, Beccie Spencer, Ian Bumgarner, Carrie and Colin Bergeson, Ben, Andrew, and Carlee Jakobowski; great-grandchildren, Joseph and Madelyn Poindexter and Emmett Bergeson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

The service will be livesteamed via Facebook through Whitten's Facebook page. www.Facebook.com/WhittenFuneralHome.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Thomas Jefferson's Popular Forest. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 30, 2020.
My deepest sympathy to you and all the family. June was a special lady who was a part of the Timberlake Seniors.We enjoyed her laughter and her being apart of our group.we enjoy playing card and going on trips.She will be surely missed doing this difficult time we were not able to be together .My preyers are with you and the family. God bless you all Brenda Walsh
Brenda Walsh
October 26, 2020
I worked with June at B&W and we used to run into her and Bob at Poplar Forest. We're very sorry to hear of her passing.
John Aadland
October 25, 2020
I played cards with June and others on Thursday afternoons. She was a lovely lady. I enjoyed her company.
Cindy Calhoun
October 25, 2020