My deepest sympathy to you and all the family. June was a special lady who was a part of the Timberlake Seniors.We enjoyed her laughter and her being apart of our group.we enjoy playing card and going on trips.She will be surely missed doing this difficult time we were not able to be together .My preyers are with you and the family. God bless you all Brenda Walsh

Brenda Walsh October 26, 2020