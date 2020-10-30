James "Jimmy" Raymond Ferguson
April 19, 1947 - October 28, 2020
James Raymond "Jimmy" Ferguson, 73, passed peacefully at his home in Bedford, Virginia, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALS. He was born on April 19, 1947, a son of the late Raymond and Marie Ferguson. He was also preceded in death by his niece, Tina Ferguson.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Faye Ann Ferguson; his brothers, Samuel "Sambo" Ferguson, and David (Wilma) Ferguson; his three daughters, Elizabeth Cowardin, Allie Cowardin, and Heather (Josh) Cornett; his nephew, Jason (Melissa) Ferguson; his five adored grandchildren, Ashlynn, Christian, Porter, Nicholas, and Penn; and his great-niece, Ella.
After starting out as a farmer, Jimmy went on to fulfill his dream of being a pilot. After serving in the United States Air Force, he flew for Cardinal and later Shelton Witt and Falwell Aviation. He was an accomplished businessman, founding Virginia Track and Equipment. He was also proud of his other companies - BRC, Lynchburg Machine, and Safeside Tactical of Lynchburg. He loved to work and Jimmy was most at home on a piece of equipment digging in the dirt. Working on the family farm with Sambo and David, gave him a lifetime of memories and harvested a brotherly bond that will never be broken.
Extremely loved and respected by so many, he will be greatly missed.
The family will receive visitors at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, 1832 Mt. Olivet Road, Bedford from 2 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020. A funeral service will be held at Thomas Road Baptist Church at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed for both locations.
The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Patrick Henry Family Services 1621 Enterprise Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502 or Thomas Road Baptist Church, Accounting Department, P.O. Box 4303, Lynchburg, Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Bedford, VA
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 30, 2020.