George Lamont "Mont" Turner
Mr. George Lamont Turner aka "Mont", age 41, of Huddleston, departed this life on October 28, 2020. He was born on June 1, 1979, to George Raleigh Turner and Julia Lois Browley. He was preceded in death by his father and best friend, George R. Turner and his nephew, Ashton Bonds.

Those left to cherish his loving memories are his loving and supportive mother, Julia Browley and stepfather, Mark Browley, of Huddleston; three sisters, Veronica Nellum (Kevin) of Georgia, Carol Harris (CeeJay) of Forest, and Teresa Clark (Grayland) of Huddleston; other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, 7056 Leesville Rd., Lynch Station, VA 24571. A viewing will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
