Maryleen Jennings FranklinMaryleen Jennings Franklin, 83, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at her residence. She was the loving and devoted wife of Ronald Benjamin "Ronnie" Franklin.Born on August 31, 1937, in Campbell County, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Jennings and a sister, Nona Jennings. Maryleen retired from Lynchburg City Schools after thirty-three years of service. She was a member of Campbell Avenue Baptist Church.In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Sonya F. Stanley, Sherry F. Ridenour and husband, Dennis, and Shirley F. Cofflin; a son, David Wayne Campbell and wife, Vickie; a brother, Vernon Jennings; a sister, Iris Crouse; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.The family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Campbell Avenue Baptist Church.Whitten Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Park Avenue Chapel is serving the family.