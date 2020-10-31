Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Maryleen Jennings Franklin
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Maryleen Jennings Franklin

Maryleen Jennings Franklin, 83, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at her residence. She was the loving and devoted wife of Ronald Benjamin "Ronnie" Franklin.

Born on August 31, 1937, in Campbell County, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Jennings and a sister, Nona Jennings. Maryleen retired from Lynchburg City Schools after thirty-three years of service. She was a member of Campbell Avenue Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Sonya F. Stanley, Sherry F. Ridenour and husband, Dennis, and Shirley F. Cofflin; a son, David Wayne Campbell and wife, Vickie; a brother, Vernon Jennings; a sister, Iris Crouse; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Campbell Avenue Baptist Church.

Whitten Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Park Avenue Chapel is serving the family.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Funeral Home Park Avenue
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I remember Mrs. Franklin from my childhood days in Old Fort Trailer Park in Fairview Heights. She was a very sweet lady. May the family be comforted by cherished memories of your times together.
Cyndi Riggleman Creasy
October 30, 2020