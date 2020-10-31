Elton Morgan Thurman
April 12, 1935 - October 29, 2020
Elton Morgan Thurman, 85, of 2298 Tabor Rd., Gladys, died on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband to the late Janie Hamlett Thurman.
He was born on April 12, 1935, a son of the late Ulam Butler Thurman and Nannie Hall Thurman. He was a member of Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church and a retired employee of Delta Star. Elton was a U.S. Army Veteran and member of the Brookneal American Legion Post 52. He enjoyed playing the lottery and watching NASCAR.
He is survived by two sons, Billy Thurman of Gladys and Bobby Lee Thurman and his wife, Janet, of Altavista; two daughters, Bonnie Comer and her fiancé, Keith Hughes, of Halifax, and Beth Thurman of Hurt; two sisters, Elizabeth (Lib) T. Hall and Joyce T. Roberts, both of Gladys; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Boggs, Zora Comer and Chad Thurman; and two great grandchildren, Delia Marie Thurman and Caleb Morgan Godfrey.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, Gladys, by the Rev. Brad Hendrix with interment to follow in the church cemetery with military honors by American Legion Altavista Memorial Post 36 and Gretna Post 232.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider assisting with funeral expenses by visiting https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/elton-morgan-thurman/5010/
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 31, 2020.