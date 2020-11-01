Bentley William Irby Sr.
Bentley William "Boots" Irby Sr. of Nathalie, Va., passed away on October 28, 2020. He was born in Halifax County, on August 23, 1937, and was 83 years of age. He was the son of the late Adolphus Merlin Irby and the late Katie Evelyn Irby. He was married to the late Shirley Childress Irby.
He owned and operated Irby's Place and upon his retirement he was a courier for the Halifax County School System.
Bentley William "Boots" Irby Sr. is survived by his children, Penny Irby Jordon (Rayford) of Nathalie, and Bentley William "Billy" Irby of Nathalie; three grandchildren, Samantha Hall (Grant) of Roanoke, Denver Milton of Christiansburg, and Kristen Evans (Zach) of South Hill; and siblings, Helen Fallen of Halifax, and Jimmy Irby of Dublin.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Irby; and siblings, Wayne "Red" Irby, Ronald "Duck" Irby, Rosser Irby, Pete Irby, Vida Perkins, and Aretta Lane.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Eldridge Cullum officiating.
The family will receive friends at his home, 1013 Dusty Road, Nathalie, VA 24577.
For memorials please consider American Lung Association
, 630 Churchmen's Rd., Newark, DE 19702.
Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com
.
Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 1, 2020.