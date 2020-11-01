Ada Rasnake Jackson
Ada Rasnake Jackson, 85, died on October 23, 2020, in Heritage Green Assisted Living. She was preceded in death, 17 days prior, by her husband of 59 years, the Reverend Ralph L. Jackson. Both were preceded in death by an infant son, Ralph Jeffrey.
She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Shepherd of Lynchburg, and Karen Morse (Sam) of Richmond; and grandchildren, Drew, Jackson, and Ada.
Ada Jackson was born on October 13, 1935, in Lebanon, Va., to the late Charles Glenn Rasnake and Jessie Wallace Rasnake (Alexander).
She graduated from Radford University in 1956 with a bachelor's degree in Business Education. Her first teaching job was in Norfolk, Va., at Oscar F. Smith High School. She was a popular teacher who sponsored after-school clubs and chaperoned the cheerleading team.
In Norfolk, Ada took dance lessons at Arthur Murray Dance Studio, where she met Ralph. She agreed to a dance, and not long after, to Ralph's marriage proposal. Ada and Ralph's wedding in Honaker, Va., on July 22, 1961, was followed by a honeymoon trip to Daytona Beach in their Karmann Ghia convertible – they still talked about that trip.
From Norfolk, they moved to Wake Forest, N.C., where Ada taught at King's Business College in Raleigh. Their first church appointment was in South Hill, Va., where Ada worked as the church secretary for Ephesus Baptist Church, while Ralph led the congregation.
In 1969, the Jacksons continued their joint church work in Lynchburg, Va., at Franklin Street Baptist and then Sandusky Baptist, where Mrs. Jackson also served as the church secretary.
Ada missed the mountains where she grew up in Russell County, Va. and talked often about driving through Lynchburg on her way home from Norfolk and how she loved seeing the Blue Ridge Mountains on the horizon. This is where she and Ralph settled into their permanent home.
Mrs. Jackson taught high school at Holy Cross Catholic School during the day and business classes at Central Virginia Community College at night. Ada loved her high school and adult students, and said, "They keep me on my toes, and I keep them on theirs."
She made lifelong friends during her 22 years at Holy Cross – they enjoyed discussing how a Southern Baptist preacher's wife ended up working at the Catholic school. She eventually took over the role of business manager for Holy Cross and retired in 2000.
Ada Jackson was a trailblazer – graduating college in the 1950s – and a believer that women had more to contribute to the business world than typing and shorthand. She inspired her daughters with her work ethic, managing a career and a family, while teaching the importance of individuality. She enjoyed sharing her knack for numbers with friends to help them navigate their financial lives.
Her stoicism, strength, intelligence, and commitment will be missed by her family, friends, and former students.
Mrs. Jackson was devoted to her children, and adored her husband, Ralph. She was content to stand behind and support him, while quietly influencing all the while. They were a formidable team in life and, while quite unexpected, their passing 17 days apart speaks to the power of their love and support for one another.
A celebration of Ada Jackson's life, along with Ralph Jackson's, will be planned for a later date, when it's safe for all to gather.
Memorial gifts celebrating the life of Ada Jackson can be sent to Sandusky Baptist Church, 915 Catalina Place, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 1, 2020.