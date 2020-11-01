Clyde Vincent "Toots" Witt



Clyde Vincent "Toots" Witt, 89, of Forest, died on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born in Bedford County, on June 28, 1931, a son of the late Clyde Almond Witt and Alma Campbell Witt.



Vince was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church and he was the owner of Vince's Auto Sales.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ann Robertson Witt; daughters, Julie Putt and husband, Melvin, and Barbara Craig and husband, L.W.; grandchildren, Lindsey Putt, Jessica Kennedy and husband, Thomas, Justin Craig and wife, Chelsea and their baby on the way; two sisters, Mary Potter, and Betty Brown and husband, Ray; and many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Pleasant View Baptist Church with the Rev. Ricky Ewing officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.



Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Gideon Bibles or Bedford Hospice.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 1, 2020.