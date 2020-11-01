Menu
Rudolph N. "Rudy" Poe
1936 - 2020
Rudolph N. "Rudy" Poe died on October 29, 2020. He was a son of Madeline Riley Poe and John Robert Poe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Robert Poe Jr., and his sister, Joyce Cyrus.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Crumpacker Poe; two sons, Rudolph N. Poe, Jr. (Carol) and Jonathan Mark Poe (Kathy); two daughters, Judith Ann Poe, and Pamela P. Parker; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Clarence M. Poe. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Joyce Lamotte.

Rudy was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a contractor by trade and built Holmes Circle and Woodbine Village Townhomes, along with several other individual homes in the Boonsboro area. He volunteered and built several Habitat for Humanity homes, and restored houses in Daniels Hill.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, Roanoke, Virginia, with military honors. Services will be officiated by Pastor Carol Elmore.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 1, 2020.
