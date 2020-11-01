Menu
Minnie Rose Brewer
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Minnie Rose Brewer

October 20, 1934 - October 30, 2020

Minnie Rose Brewer, 86, of Huddleston, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Rufus William Brewer.

Born on October 20, 1934, in Wayne County, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Lonnie Earl and Ruth Barnes Smith. She was a homemaker and member of Bethesda United Methodist Church.

She is survived by one son, Kenneth Ray Brewer and his wife, Roberta, of Huddleston: and one brother, Larry Smith of Charlotte, N.C. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Jeannie Carol Brewer and one son, William Earl Brewer.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Claire Miller officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. To send condolences, please visit www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory

21914 Timberlake Dr.

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 1, 2020.
