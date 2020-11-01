Minnie Rose Brewer
October 20, 1934 - October 30, 2020
Minnie Rose Brewer, 86, of Huddleston, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Rufus William Brewer.
Born on October 20, 1934, in Wayne County, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Lonnie Earl and Ruth Barnes Smith. She was a homemaker and member of Bethesda United Methodist Church.
She is survived by one son, Kenneth Ray Brewer and his wife, Roberta, of Huddleston: and one brother, Larry Smith of Charlotte, N.C. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Jeannie Carol Brewer and one son, William Earl Brewer.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Claire Miller officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. To send condolences, please visit www.diuguidfuneralservice.com
.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory
21914 Timberlake Dr.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 1, 2020.