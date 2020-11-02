Dorothy Gaynell Doss Parker
October 19, 1935 - October 31, 2020
Dorothy Gaynell Doss Parker, 85, of Evington, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Autumn Care of Altavista. She was the wife of the late Noel Thomas Parker.
She was born on October 19, 1935, in Danville, a daughter of the late Albert A. Doss and Mary Marshall Doss. She was of the Baptist faith, a member of the Evington Sunshine Club and a retired employee of the Colonial Restaurant.
She is survived by one brother, Herbert Doss and his wife, Nancy, of North Carolina; two sisters, Marie Reynolds of Evington, and Ida Compton and her husband, Robert, of Hurt; one sister-in-law, June Colbert; one brother-in-law, Wilbur Parker; six nieces and nephews, Linda Reynolds, Pam Reynolds, Stacy Compton, Kristin Mountcastle, Dawn Osal and Sheila Farr; and a host of great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Gerald Doss; one brother-in-law, Carroll Parker; three sisters-in-law, Betty Doss, Anne Doss and Ruth Davidson; and one nephew, Michael Compton.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Steve Parker.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the family will not be receiving friends at the home or the funeral home. Visiting Dorothy will be available from 12 until 9 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Avoca Museum and Historical Society, 1514 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517, or Friends of Campbell County Animal Control, Inc., 1400 Edley Place, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com
to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service
809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 2, 2020.