Brenda S. Kelley
September 8, 1949 - October 29, 2020
Brenda S. Kelley, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, mentor and friend entered her heavenly home with the Lord on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the age of 71, after a valiant fight with Covid pneumonia. Throughout this battle, her devotion to her faith and family gave her strength and ultimately peace.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvel J.D. Sullivan Sr. and Ann Cyrus Sullivan, and her brother, Harvel J.D. Sullivan Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband, James "Jim" Kelley; son, T. Preston Watts Jr.; her sisters, Nancy Thompson (Rick Thompson) and Charlotte Sullivan, all three from Lynchburg, Va.; stepson, Scott Kelley; stepdaughter, Lisa Trucksess; grandsons, T.P. (Trey) Watts, Chase Trucksess, and Jamison Kelley; granddaughters, Cassidy Watts, Emma Trucksess and Elizabeth (Eliza) Kelley, and many nieces, nephews and other family members to include Jim's family.
Brenda was originally from Lynchburg, Va., and graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1967. She began her career in banking, serving in various roles while in Lynchburg. She moved to Richmond in 1979. She was Vice-President with Central Fidelity Bank and Wheat First Securities prior to becoming a Senior Vice President with Crestar Bank. Before early retirement in 1997, Brenda ran her own executive search firm "Execu-Search" for five years.
Brenda had so much love to give…Love for her beloved son, Preston who was the center of her world. Brenda was not only his mom, but his friend, mentor and cheerleader. Love for Jim who was the love of her life, his kids and family she immediately embraced as her own, her sisters Nancy and Charlotte, and of course, limitless love for her six grandchildren, for whom she would do anything, and who cherished her as their "Nana" extraordinaire.
Jim and Brenda met at Crestar Bank and married on June 5, 1993. She was devoted to her family and always made time to help anyone in need. Her warmth and kindness embraced everyone she encountered. All who knew Brenda knew she was of strong moral convictions and ethics. She was a devout Christian and very active in participating and organizing many programs within her church community. Brenda enjoyed golf, tennis and traveling the world, but her most favorite place was Smith Mountain Lake, Va. She loved creating happy experiences and memories and went above and beyond in ensuring everything was done with thoughtfulness and meticulous planning.
The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate nurses, physicians and nurse practitioners at Memorial Regional Hospital where Brenda spent her last days
Brenda will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. God has a new angel in heaven looking down on all of us. To honor Brenda's wishes to keep her loved ones and many friends safe, a celebration of her life will be planned at a later time. A private service coordinated in conjunction with Bliley's Chippenham location will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Victory Tabernacle Church of God in Midlothian, Va., with COVID protocols followed. Interment service will be performed at the Columbarium located at Brandermill Church. Donations can be made to The American Lung Association
, or a COVID charity of choice
in Brenda's honor.
