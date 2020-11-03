Menu
Norma St. John Staples
Norma St. John Staples, 83, of Forest, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Milton "Sonny" Hayes Staples.

Norma was born on January 27, 1937, in Charlotte County, a daughter of the late John F. St. John and Oshie Vaughn St. John. Norma owned and operated St. John's Nursing Home until her retirement and was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, Bruce Staples (April) of Lynchburg, Gregg Staples (Leti) of Arizona, Michelle Carter (Jimmy) of Bedford, and Todd Staples (Esther) of California; a sister, Shirley Dearing; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two nephews, three nieces, and some very special friends of the FUMC Quilt & Chatter group.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Garrett and one niece, Cynthia Dearing.

At Norma's request no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to the American Heart Association or to a charity of your choice.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
