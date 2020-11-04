Jeffrey Duke Martin
June 6, 1954 - October 31, 2020
Jeffrey Duke Martin, 66, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born June 6, 1954, he was the son of the late Duval S. and Lula J. Martin. He was a graduate of Liberty High School in Bedford and a former employee of O'Neal Steel in Amherst, Virginia.
Jeff had a passion for motorcycles and was a dedicated member of the Lynchburg Chapter of ABATE, where he served for more than thirty years. He was a founding member of the Iron Horse Calvary and Chapter 99. Jeff was a natural artist, he loved to paint and draw. Drawings of women, action figures and motorcycles were among his favorite. Jeff used his talent to bless others by drawing or creating things and giving them away. He had a unique ability to customize dolls and small-scale motorcycles, duplicating the original.
Jeff was a loving father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by four children, Dana Martin Thompson and her husband, Kenny, Billy Duke Martin and his wife, Bernadette, Harley N. Martin, Selena Plott and Will. Although he had many friends, his closest lifelong friends are Tony Tronco, David Sutton, David Franklin, and Mike Proffitt and his best friend since childhood, Patricia Fox and her husband, Ed.
In honor of Jeff's life and love for motorcycles, he would like to be remembered by his commitment to the Lord. He would have asked for others to not judge a book by its cover. To stand up for what you believe in, to love others and to always keep your faith in the Lord.
A celebration of Jeff's life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Living Water Ministries, 1071 Waterlick Road, with Pastor Mack Almond officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Living Water Ministries Building Fund.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 4, 2020.