Nora Lee Reynolds Hart
1950 - 2020
BORN
September 1, 1950
DIED
November 1, 2020
Nora Lee Reynolds Hart

ALTAVISTA, Va.

Nora Lee Reynolds Hart, age 70, of Altavista, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Autumn Care Nursing and Rehab Center of Altavista.

Born September 1, 1950 in Java, Va., she was a daughter of the late Roy T. Reynolds and Irma Lenora Farson Reynolds. She was predeceased by her husband, Ronnie W. Hart; and two brothers, George Gossler, and Tom Reynolds.

Nora was a graduate of Altavista High School and retired from Yeatts Transfer. She was a member of Penuel Baptist Church; and she enjoyed gardening, sports, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by three sons, Wayne Hart and his partner, Brandy Hensley of Lynch Station, Joey Hart of Lynchburg, and Donnie Hart and wife, Tonya of Midlothian; one sister, Rachel Mix and husband, Bart of Spotsylvania; five grandchildren, Chandler Reynolds and husband, Jake, Sarah Hart, Madison Hart, Olivia Hart, and Ella Hart; one step-grandchild, Ryan; three great-grandchildren, Ryland Reynolds, Ezekiel Miller, and Coleson Reynolds; and a special friend, Raymond "Crunch" Crouch and his family.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St, Gretna, VA 24557
Funeral services provided by:
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
Condolences to Wayne, Joey, Donnie and family. Nora was is very sweet person with a caring heart and sweet smile for everyone. She sat an example for us all with her faith and courage. Many sweet memories for you all.
Wayne and Cheryl Gowen
Friend
November 3, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy and prayers are with your family. Nora was a very special lady and was loved by all who knew her.

The deBernard Family
Pat deBernard
Friend
November 3, 2020
May Nora rest in peace. Prayers for the family
dorothy mitchell
November 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Anthony Robertson
November 3, 2020
This breaks my heart. It seems like only yesterday that I thought it was so wonderful to see the room of the "big girls" next door. I'm sure I was a younger pest but Nora (and Rachel) were always so sweet. Nora's mom, Nora, Rachel and Tommy meant a lot to me as a kid. I treasure those memories on 10th Street. We will all be forever young and will meet again some day in the hereafter. Rachel, special hugs for you.
Sue Clanton
Neighbor
November 2, 2020
My prayers and sympathies
David Hall
Acquaintance
November 2, 2020
A beautiful person who had a smile for everyone and heart of gold. Ernie and I will pray for the family and know that she is in heaven with all the others Saints. God Bless all. We Love You.
Ernie & Lois Musser
Family
November 2, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Prayers
Gwenda Willard
November 2, 2020