Nora Lee Reynolds Hart
ALTAVISTA, Va.
Nora Lee Reynolds Hart, age 70, of Altavista, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Autumn Care Nursing and Rehab Center of Altavista.
Born September 1, 1950 in Java, Va., she was a daughter of the late Roy T. Reynolds and Irma Lenora Farson Reynolds. She was predeceased by her husband, Ronnie W. Hart; and two brothers, George Gossler, and Tom Reynolds.
Nora was a graduate of Altavista High School and retired from Yeatts Transfer. She was a member of Penuel Baptist Church; and she enjoyed gardening, sports, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by three sons, Wayne Hart and his partner, Brandy Hensley of Lynch Station, Joey Hart of Lynchburg, and Donnie Hart and wife, Tonya of Midlothian; one sister, Rachel Mix and husband, Bart of Spotsylvania; five grandchildren, Chandler Reynolds and husband, Jake, Sarah Hart, Madison Hart, Olivia Hart, and Ella Hart; one step-grandchild, Ryan; three great-grandchildren, Ryland Reynolds, Ezekiel Miller, and Coleson Reynolds; and a special friend, Raymond "Crunch" Crouch and his family.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 4, 2020.