Roger Hessenius
The King of love my
Shepherd is,
Whose goodness faileth
never;
I nothing lack if I am his
And he is mine forever.
Roger passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior, Jesus, on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He now awaits the yet more glorious day of resurrection along with Ann, his beloved wife of over 50 years.
Born and raised in and near Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Roger served in the Naval Reserve during and after high school and received a BA in Education from Iowa State Teacher's College. He taught industrial arts for one year and in that time met Ann Ditzel from Lytton, Iowa, an elementary teacher in the same school system. They were married in 1956 and immediately moved to Cincinnati, Ohio where Roger began a four decades long career with General Electric and later Ericsson Telecom, crisscrossing the country with various assignments. The majority of Roger's career was working in information technology/computer systems management and later in quality improvement management.
Upon retirement, Roger invested himself in various pursuits including church work, gardening, and volunteering for the local Meals on Wheels, the Community Prescription Program, and the Bedford County Board of Water and Sewer Commission. He became a very accomplished acrylic and watercolor painter and enjoyed reading the fattest historical biographies one could find. He and his dog, Skippy, were loved by all in his neighborhood and church family.
Roger is survived by his two daughters, Kristin Brodowski (Bob) of Purcellville, Va. and Laurl Matey (Christopher) of Gorham, Maine. He has four wonderful grandchildren, now young adults.
Memorial gifts may be given in his honor to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 711 West Main St., Purcellville, VA 20132.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 4, 2020.