The News & Advance
Charles Douglas "Doug" Ore
Charles "Doug" Douglas Ore

Charles "Doug" Douglas Ore, 65, of Rustburg, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Ore.

Doug worked for many years at Century Equipment.

He is survived by his three sons, Daniel Matthew Ore, Joshua Douglas and Charles Henry Ore; two daughters, Carrie Elizabeth Ore and Jolene Daniele Dalton; two sisters; and two brothers.

Services will be held at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020. Visitation will be one-hour prior. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 4, 2020.
