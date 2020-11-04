Menu
David Alan Scott

May 15, 1963 - October 30, 2020

David Alan Scott, 57, of 1459 Gallows Road, Gretna, died on Friday, October 30, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Karen Dunford-Scott for seven years.

He was born May 15, 1963 in Rocky Mount, a son of Marian Conner Scott and the late Kyle Otis Scott. He was an employee of English Construction for thirty-seven years. David enjoyed fishing, hunting, motorcycles and construction.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two sons, Robert B. Walters and his wife, Shannon of Gretna and David Alan Scott II and his wife, Hilary of Hurt; one daughter, Dresden A. Scott of Hurt; one brother, Randolph Scott; one sister, Sherry Gammon; and four grandchildren, Jillian Harmon, Mason Harmon, David Alan Scott III and Kyle Scott.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service

Altavista, Va.

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service
