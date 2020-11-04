Fred Milton Schmitt Jr.
September 30, 1937 - November 3, 2020
Fred Milton Schmitt Jr., 83, of Madison Heights, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Ruthann Crawford Schmitt. Born September 30, 1937, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Fred Milton Schmitt Sr. and the late Lois Greer Schmitt.
Fred was a retired United States Army technician, and he proudly served our country in the United States Navy.
In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Schmitt and his sister, Nancy Schmitt.
In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by his stepdaughter, Mitzi of Covington; his brother, Rodney Schmitt and his wife, Deborah of California; his granddaughter, Anne Wilkerson of Madison Heights; and other loving family members and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Presbyterian Cemetery with Pastor Melvin Campbell officiating. The American Legion Post 16 will present Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 4, 2020.