Phillip Michael Wingfield
Phillip Michael Wingfield, 31, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence.
Born April 7, 1989 in Lynchburg, he is son of Sharon Smith Wingfield of Madison Heights and the late Carlton Timothy "C.T." Wingfield. He was the grandson of Jeane Wingfield and the late Carlton Wingfield and Barbara Creasy. Phillip is a graduate of Amherst County High school. After, he pursued his Real Estate license and began working in the family business where he became co-owner and operator of the business. He and Jen, his longtime girlfriend lived together with her daughter, Mya, who he loved like his own child.
Phillip growing up was a natural at sports, he followed in his dad's footsteps and was an excellent ball player, making multiple all star teams. He also enjoyed basketball and for a brief time skateboarding. He enjoyed his time fishing with Carlton and other friends. Phillip was always the big kid at heart, fun loving, bringing joy to all those around him. He loved his dog Abby. He enjoyed spending most every Sunday afternoon with his brother, Carlton and cousin, Jeremy, watching the race or football. You could always count on his contagious smile and his kind spirit. Phillip was a humble soul, he put others before himself wanting to please his family and friends. He was the fun dad/uncle to his niece and nephew, Trey and Allie. He loved them like his own children. Phillip was an avid gamer and enjoyed playing with his nephew, Trey and Mya. He was outgoing and never met a stranger which helped him excel in the Real Estate business, making his father and grandfather proud.
In addition to his mother, Phillip is survived by his brother, Carlton Wingfield Jr. (Jess); nephew, Trey Wingfield; niece, Allie Wingfield; grandmothers, Jeane Wingfield and Barbara Creasy; aunts, Donna Coleman (Jeff) and Melanie Woods(Wesley). Phillip is also survived by his girlfriend, Jennifer Hill and her daughter, Mya Johnson, who he loved as his daughter.
A service to celebrate Phillip's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Randolph Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. Steven Blake Wingfield Jr., the Rev. Ryan Bever and the Rev, Dr. Derek Hamby officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider a charity of their choice
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 4, 2020.