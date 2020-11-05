Harry Douglas Hale Jr.



January 2, 1985 - October 22, 2020



JACKSONVILLE, Fla.



Harry Douglas Hale Jr., born on January 2, 1985, in Bedford, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday, October 22, 2020.



He is survived by three beautiful children, his parents, his sisters, devoted friends, and a host of other family and friends that loved him dearly.



A private graveside service will be held at a later date.



We loved him, but God loved him more, The family.



Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 5, 2020.