Olivia Turner Hughes
Olivia Turner Hughes departed this life on November 3, 2020, at Runk and Pratt Liberty Ridge. She was born on February 5, 1924, to the late John and Laura Turner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hughes.
Olivia is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Cross Road Baptist Church, with the Rev. William J. Coleman officiating. Interment will be held in the Cross Road Memorial Garden. Her remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences can be sent to Rebecca P. Payne, 176 Kelly Road, P.O. Box 365, Rustburg, VA 24588. Condolences can be emailed to [email protected]
Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 5, 2020.