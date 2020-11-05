Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph Nichoas "Ryan" Willoughby
Joseph "Ryan" Nichoas Willoughby

Joseph "Ryan" Nichoas Willoughby, 34, of Madison Heights, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Born on July 8, 1986, he was the son of Nicholas Willoughby and Tracy Coles Willoughby.

Ryan had a passion for music and for producing. He was a dedicated father, son, brother, and uncle. He was an excellent cook, and had many friends that enjoyed his fun and loving personality. Ryan was baptized at a young age and was a member at Scott Zion Baptist Church. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Ryan was preceded in death by his sister, Casey Willoughby.

In addition to his parents, Ryan is survived by his son, Jo'Ryan Willoughby; sisters, Crystal Willoughby, Jessica Coles, and Faith Willoughby; grandmother, Constance Coles; great-grandmother, Theresa Liggon; nieces and nephews, Derrick Willoughby, Dereon Shelton, Olivia Shelton, Camille Shelton, Jamir Shelton, Rylei Reid and Loyalti Reid; and a close knit and devoted extended family.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.