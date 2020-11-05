Diana Cook
Diana Elmore Cook, 49, of Embrey Court, Concord, died on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was the wife of William Dwayne Cook.
Born in Princeton, W.Va., on December 14, 1970, she was a daughter of the late Stephen Lee Elmore, Jessie Pritchett and her stepfather, Roy Linkous. Diana was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She was a secretary for Johnston Enterprises in Prospect.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sisters, Bridget Holdren and husband, David and Shawn Elmore, all of Princeton, W.Va.; one nephew, Alex McConnell; two nieces, Jessica Holdren and Catelynn Holdren; four aunts, Brenda Smith of Princeton, W.Va., Donna Shuler and husband, Jr., of Pliny, W.Va., Gay Johnston and husband, Robert, and Patty Shreve, all of Prospect.
She was preceded in death by an aunt, Lydia Caldwell.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Friendship Baptist Church with the Rev. Earnie Lucas and the Rev. Ron Rumburg officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the home on Dianne Cook, Double Bridges Road, Appomattox.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 5, 2020.