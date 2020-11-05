Menu
Diana Cook
1970 - 2020
BORN
December 14, 1970
DIED
November 2, 2020
Diana Cook

Diana Elmore Cook, 49, of Embrey Court, Concord, died on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was the wife of William Dwayne Cook.

Born in Princeton, W.Va., on December 14, 1970, she was a daughter of the late Stephen Lee Elmore, Jessie Pritchett and her stepfather, Roy Linkous. Diana was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She was a secretary for Johnston Enterprises in Prospect.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sisters, Bridget Holdren and husband, David and Shawn Elmore, all of Princeton, W.Va.; one nephew, Alex McConnell; two nieces, Jessica Holdren and Catelynn Holdren; four aunts, Brenda Smith of Princeton, W.Va., Donna Shuler and husband, Jr., of Pliny, W.Va., Gay Johnston and husband, Robert, and Patty Shreve, all of Prospect.

She was preceded in death by an aunt, Lydia Caldwell.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Friendship Baptist Church with the Rev. Earnie Lucas and the Rev. Ron Rumburg officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the home on Dianne Cook, Double Bridges Road, Appomattox.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Friendship Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We love you and loved Diana as well. I will miss her hugs, she was such a Loving person.
Patricia Wallace
Friend
November 4, 2020
Beautiful inside and out. My condolences to the family. Much love
Amy Ealy-mounts
Family
November 4, 2020
Diana I will love and miss you always. I'm so glad we got to talk a few times. Rest in Peace you beautiful soul
Michelle Mullins
Family
November 4, 2020
Dwayne i'm so sorry for your loss.
I'm in total shock my thoughts and prayers are with you and the family.
Wanda Doss
Friend
November 4, 2020