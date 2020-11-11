Menu
The News & Advance
James Arnold Brinkley
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
James Arnold Brinkley

April 14, 1961 - October 18, 2020

James Arnold Brinkley, 59, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at his residence. Born on April 14, 1961, in Raleigh, N.C., James was the son of Margaret Jeanette Walls Brinkley Kurisky, her husband John Kurisky and the late William Montgomery Brinkley. James was a general employee of Goodwill and a member of Tree of Life Ministries.

In addition to his mother and stepfather, James is survived by his two brothers, William David Brinkley and his wife, Barbara, of Pouquson, and Michael Thomas Brinkley and his wife, Holly, of Lynchburg; his sister, Margaret Joy Mason and her husband, Thomas, of Lynchburg; and other loving family members and friends.

A memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Celebrant Polly Starnes officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family and the funeral home request that guests maintain the suggested 6-foot distancing protocol and the wearing of masks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ARC of Central Virginia.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
James. Was. A. Sweet. Person. I. Loved. Him. As. A. Friend. The. Family. Has. My. Heartfelt. Sympathy
Ella. May
November 9, 2020
James. Was. A. Good. Guy. He. Was. Friendly. And. Was. A. Dear. Friend. May. You. Rest. In. Peace.
Ella May
November 9, 2020