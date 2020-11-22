Farley Whit Bomar
Farley Whit Bomar, 83, devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was the husband of the late Shirley Bolling Bomar for 61 years.
Born in Lynchburg, on May 23, 1937, he was the son of the late Clarence Watkins Bomar and Virginia Ruth Pritchett Bomar. Farley served his country as a member of the Army Reserve, was retired from Piedmont Metal Product and a member of Keystone Baptist Church. An active Mason and Shriner he was a member of Kazim Shrine Temple, Lynchburg Shrine Club, and Central Virginia Shrine Clowns.
Farley is survived by his children, Vickie B. Noell and her husband, Bobby Noell, of Roanoke, Karen B. Hudnall and her husband, David, of Madison Heights, and Nicole R. Bomar and Daniel Ellis of Lynchburg; five grandchildren, Meghan T. Fox (David), Casey Templeton (Ashley), Trey Noell, Jennifer H. Fritschle (Chase), and Lauren H. Knapp (Corey); and eight great-grandchildren, Riley and Dylan Fox, Lucy, Grace, and Perry Templeton, Corbin Fritschle, and Abigail and Isaac Knapp. He is also survived by a sister, Marion Viar.
A celebration of Farley's life will be conducted 2 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by Pastor Eddie Vogt, immediately followed by Masonic Rites. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider The Shriners Hospitals for Children
- Greenville, 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 22, 2020.