Elizabeth Viar, 72, of Evington, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was the wife of Clarence "Ronnie" Viar for 51 years.

She was born on February 24, 1949, in West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ted and Nita Hanna. Elizabeth's love for people was apparent in her work at the Williams Home and as a hair stylist.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Chris Viar and Ted Viar (Tammy); her grandchildren, Kelsey Viar and Charley Viar.; sisters, Charlotte, Delores, Mildred and Connie; and brothers, David and Bill.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
