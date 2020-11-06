Menu
Marjorie Holt Guthrie
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Marjorie Holt Guthrie

March 8, 1941 - November 1, 2020

Mrs. Marjorie Holt Guthrie, passed away on November 1, 2020, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Mr. William Branch Holt and Mrs. Ethel Childress Holt. She was the wife of the late Mr. Donald M. Guthrie.

She is survived by three children, Donnie Guthrie (Amanda) of Nathalie, Lisa Dalton (Dean) of Altavista, and Tara Faris (Mike) of Gladys; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ann Rosser of Lynchburg, and Nancy Duff (Neal) of Rustburg; three brothers, Sammy Holt (Vicky) of Rustburg, Jimmy Holt (Faye) of Gladys, and Wayne Holt (Jeanette) of Vinton; a sister-in-law, Edna Weadon of Milton, N.C.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Childrey Baptist Church Cemetery in Nathalie. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Childrey Baptist Church Cemetery
, Nathalie, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
