Edna Williams Snell
March 19, 1934 - November 3, 2020
Mrs. Edna Williams Snell, the daughter of the late Rankin Williams and Madeline Elizabeth Williams was born on March 19, 1934, in Appomattox County. Edna peacefully transitioned from earthly labor to heavenly eternal reward on November 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her faithful husband of fifty years, Nathan M. Snell.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Red House with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing will begin on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Brookneal. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
. In lieu of flowers, you may make your contributions to the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Appomattox.
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 7, 2020.