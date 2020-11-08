Thomas Martin Frasier Jr.
Thomas Martin Frasier Jr., 82, of Goode, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Thomas was born on October 12, 1938, in Richmond, a son of the late Thomas Martin Frasier Sr. and Frances Buck Frasier.
Thomas owned and operated Frasier Tire & Automotive Service until his retirement and was a Mason belonging to Liberty Lodge #714 in Liberty, N.C.
He is survived by his sons, Marty Frasier and wife, Holly, of Richmond, Mark Frasier of Manassas, and Michael Frasier and wife, Leigh, of Forest; a brother, Buckie Frasier of Richmond; a half-brother, Scott Sherman of Georgia; and a half-sister, Carol Foley of Florida.
A memorial service for Thomas will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home, in Lynchburg, with Chaplain Wayne Lanham officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502; or a charity of your choice
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, in Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 8, 2020.