Barney Elliott Sackett
Louise Barnwell Elliott Sackett, 92, of Lynchburg, Va., affectionately nicknamed "Barney," died peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020, surrounded by her three children. She was born on July 12, 1928, in Columbia, S.C., and was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Sackett.
Barney was raised by her parents in Columbia, S.C., and Jacksonville, Fla., and moved to Boston, Mass., after graduating from college. There, she met her future husband, Charlie Sackett, a Lynchburg native completing his Internal Medicine residency. After they married in 1954, Barney and Charlie settled in Lynchburg, where he began his medical practice and where Barney was embraced by the large Sackett family. Over the course of the next 54 years, Barney and Charlie immersed themselves in Lynchburg, civically and socially, and raised their three daughters, Peggy, Sally, and Leila.
In addition to her support of myriad local causes, Barney focused on three special ones. She served her church, St. John's Episcopal Church in various capacities. She was a dedicated member of the Hillside Garden Club for 62 years, holding numerous roles including President. The YWCA also benefited significantly during these years from Barney's involvement and leadership.
Barney would say that her greatest fulfillment in life was her marriage to Charlie. They shared an abundance of common passions, including gardening, travel, an appreciation for art and antiques, and most importantly their beloved children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Nothing energized Barney more than her role as the matriarch of her large, happy, and loving family.
After Charlie's death in 2010, Barney successfully created a new chapter in her life at Westminster-Canterbury. Until her death at the age of 92, she continued to nourish old friendships and actively cultivated new ones. She embraced a robust life there, tackling new hobbies, welcoming and befriending new residents, and developing warm and meaningful relationships with the dedicated Westminster-Canterbury staff and caregivers. Anyone who knew Barney recognized her beauty, both inside and out, admired her grace and impeccable taste, and appreciated her warm and ready smile.
In addition to her three daughters, Barney is survived by her two sons-in-law, Billy Andrews and Bill White; her seven grandchildren, Margaret Dillard (Chip), Will Andrews (Julie), Charlie Andrews (Kate), Leila Thomas (Sterling), William White (Rebecca), Ben Carr, and Sackett Carr; and her six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, William Elliott (Ginny) and his family.
Barney was predeceased by her husband, Charlie, and her cherished grandson Sackett White.
Barney's family is grateful for the compassionate care she received from Centra Hospice, and most especially, from the loving staff and caregivers on the third floor of Drinkard Health Center at Westminster-Canterbury.
A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Saint John's Episcopal Church, followed by interment at Spring Hill Cemetery at 12 p.m., where friends and family will be welcome.
In lieu of flowers, Barney's family suggests that donations in her memory be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 200 Boston Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24503 or the Westminster-Canterbury Fellowship Fund, 501 VES Road, Lynchburg, VA 24503.
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 8, 2020.